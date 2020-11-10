 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Tennis

Denis Shapovalov upset in second round of Sofia Open by Radu Albot

SOFIA, Bulgaria
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Denis Shapovalov serves to Roberto Carballes Baena during a match at the French Open in Paris on Oct. 1, 2020.

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov ended his tennis season on a down note after being upset 6-2, 6-4 by Romania’s Radu Albot on Tuesday in second-round action at the Sofia Open ATP 250 indoor hardcourt tournament.

Shapovalov, who was the top seed at a tournament for the first time in his career, was broken three times on six chances by Albot, who is ranked 81 spots lower than Shapovalov on the ATP Tour rankings at No. 93.

Albot, who only faced break point twice in the match and saved both times, posted his second victory over a highly ranked Canadian in a month. He beat Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals of an indoor tournament in Cologne, Germany in October.

The often inconsistent Shapovalov had another season of ups and downs in 2020. He broke into the ATP top-10 for the first time in his career after advancing to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open and the semifinals of the Rome Masters.

But the 21-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., ended the season on a four-game losing streak, losing his first match in three straight tournaments following a loss to Andrey Rublev in the semifinals at an ATP 500 tournament in St. Petersburg.

Shapovalov finishes the season with a 17-15 record.

Later Tuesday, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil faced fourth-seeded German Jan-Lennard Struff in a second-round match.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded second in Sofia, faces Italy’s Salvatore Caruso in a second-round match Wednesday.

