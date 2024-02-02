Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo opened Canada’s Davis Cup qualifier against South Korea with a straight-sets win, edging Soonwoo Kwon 6-4, 6-4 on Friday.

The 22-year-old Diallo won the match in one hour 30 minutes in front of a near-sellout crowd inside IGA Stadium to give No. 2-ranked Canada a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five event.

Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., was scheduled to meet South Korea’s Seongchan Hong in a second singles match Friday evening.

Tennis Canada said less than 100 tickets remained for the 2,082-seat venue Friday, while Saturday was sold out.

The six-foot-eight, 198-pound Diallo – who ranks No. 132 on the ATP Tour – hit 11 aces to Kwon’s two and led with 11 winners to five.

Diallo had 47 unforced errors while Kwon made 41 in a match filled with mistakes.

Kwon, despite falling to No. 700 due to injuries, was a tricky opponent as a player who reached No. 52 in November 2021. He previously upset top Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (5), 6-3, during Davis Cup play in 2022.

The South Korean took a 3-2 lead in the first set by breaking Diallo after both players comfortably held serve to start the match.

Diallo broke right back as Kwon committed two double faults before his baseline stroke hit the net on break point.

After holding serve, Diallo climbed back from 40-0 down to earn two breakpoint opportunities, but Kwon fended it off to tie it 4-4. Diallo, however, won the two ensuing games.

The second set played out in a similar fashion.

Tied 3-3 in the second set, Kwon went up a break courtesy of a Diallo double fault on break point.

Diallo broke right back once again, converting his fourth break point opportunity as Kwon’s return hit the net to end a long rally. He then held serve and broke Kwon once more to take the set.

Play continues Saturday with Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., teaming up for a doubles match against Jisung Nam and Minkyu Song. Diallo then meets Hong while Pospisil faces Kwon in two singles rubbers, though the lineups are subject to change.

It’s Montreal’s first time hosting a Davis Cup tie since Canada beat South Africa 4-1 in September 2012.

Former world No. 3 Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., round out the Canadian team with top players Denis Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime absent.

Canada won its only previous encounter against South Korea during the 2022 round-robin tournament in Valencia, Spain, en route to its first Davis Cup title. Canada lost to Finland in the quarter-finals last year.

The winning country advances to the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals in September. The Finals take place this November in Malaga, Spain.