Dimitrov defeats Tiafoe in third-set tiebreaker to reach Rogers Cup quarter-finals

Grigor Dimitrov reached the quarter-finals at the Rogers Cup on Thursday by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4) at Aviva Centre.
The fifth-seeded Bulgarian needed two hours 26 minutes to complete the victory on centre court. Tiafoe, a 20-year-old American, dispatched Canada’s Milos Raonic earlier in the tournament.
Several intriguing third-round matches were set for later in the day at the York University venue.
Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands and reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia was to meet rising Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain was to face Swiss wild-card entry Stan Wawrinka and defending Rogers Cup champion Alexander Zverev of Germany was to play Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev.
Play continues through Sunday at the US$5.94-million Masters 1000 Series ATP World Tour competition.
