Djokovic reclaims No. 1 ranking after two-year absence

Novak Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings after a two-year absence – and the first man in nearly two decades to rise to the top spot after being outside the top 20 in the same season.
Djokovic moved up from No. 2 to overtake Rafael Nadal on Monday.
When the 31-year-old from Serbia fell to No. 22 in May after beginning the year with a 6-6 record while recovering from surgery on his right elbow, it was his lowest ranking since he was 22nd in 2006 as a teenager.
Djokovic has gone 43-5 since, including Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Marat Safin went from No. 38 to No. 1 in 2000.
