Djokovic reclaims No. 1 ranking after two-year absence

Open this photo in gallery Novak Djokovic stretches to return the ball to Karen Khachanov during their final match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Nov. 4, 2018. Thibault Camus/The Associated Press

Novak Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings after a two-year absence – and the first man in nearly two decades to rise to the top spot after being outside the top 20 in the same season.

Djokovic moved up from No. 2 to overtake Rafael Nadal on Monday.

When the 31-year-old from Serbia fell to No. 22 in May after beginning the year with a 6-6 record while recovering from surgery on his right elbow, it was his lowest ranking since he was 22nd in 2006 as a teenager.

Djokovic has gone 43-5 since, including Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Marat Safin went from No. 38 to No. 1 in 2000.