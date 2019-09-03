 Skip to main content

Tennis Svitolina rolls past Konta to reach U.S. Open semis

Svitolina rolls past Konta to reach U.S. Open semis

New York
The Associated Press
Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts after defeating Johanna Konta, of the United Kingdom, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships Sept. 3, 2019, in New York.

The Associated Press

Elina Svitolina reached the semi-finals for the second straight Grand Slam tournament, beating Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday at the U.S. Open.

Svitolina followed up on her run to the final four at Wimbledon, where she reached the semi-finals at a major for the first time before losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

With boyfriend Gaël Monfils watching the day before he is to play in the men’s quarter-finals, Svitolina chased down a volley and turned it into a cross-court winner to set up her third match point, where she finished off the game.

“I’m very, very happy the way I handled the pressure today,” Svitolina said.

The No. 5 seed will play either sixth-time champion Serena Williams or first-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Wang Qiang, who was scheduled to play in the first night match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

They were to be followed by Roger Federer, who was to face unseeded Grigor Dimitrov. The 38-year-old Federer was trying to become the oldest male Grand Slam semi-finalist since Jimmy Connors was 39 during his 1991 run at the U.S. Open.

The other quarter-final matchup was 2016 U.S. Open champion Stan Wawrinka, who beat defending champion Novak Djokovic in the fourth round, against No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Svitolina and Konta exchanged three straight breaks of serve in the second set, before Svitolina ended that streak by holding for a 5-3 lead when Konta dumped a volley into the net.

It was part of a mistake-filled performance by the 16th-seeded Konta, who was trying to become the sixth active player to reach the semi-finals in all four Grand Slam tournaments. But the British player committed 35 unforced errors to Svitolina’s 13, including a whopping 20-5 margin in the second set, and fell to 0-5 against the Ukrainian.

Federer’s road to the U.S. Open finals no longer includes the top-seeded Djokovic – or anyone else who ever has beaten him on a hard court, for that matter.

That’s because Federer is a combined 26-0 on that surface against the players left on his half of the bracket. He is 6-0 on hard courts against Dimitrov, 17-0 against Wawrinka and 3-0 against Medvedev.

