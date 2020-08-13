 Skip to main content
Tennis

Eugenie Bouchard advances to Prague quarter-finals with upset win over Tamara Zidansek

PRAGUE
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Eugenie Bouchard serves to Martina Trevisan during an Australian Open qualifying match in Melbourne on Jan. 17, 2020.

The Associated Press

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is off to the quarterfinals at the Prague Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-2 in the second round of the WTA Tour clay-court event on Thursday.

Bouchard exacted revenge on the 72nd-ranked Zidansek, who beat the Canadian in the opening round of Wimbledon last year with an 8-6 triumph in the third set.

Zidansek fought back from a 4-1 deficit in the second set to force a third set Thursday before Bouchard regained control, prevailing in two hours 52 minutes.

“I was pretty proud of myself with how I was able to bounce back after losing the second set,” Bouchard said. “I kind of regrouped and told myself to just get back to playing my game. Not let her dominate the ball, but kind of step up and take advantage.”

Bouchard is playing in an official tournament for the first time since January when she suffered a wrist injury. Just over a month later, the WTA Tour suspended play because of COVID-19.

This is the second week of play in the WTA Tour’s restart. No fans are at the facility.

“We’ve been practising for months, it kind of feels just like practice or a practice match or an exhibition,” Bouchard said.

“It feels very real because we have an umpire and ball boys and we obviously knows it’s a real match but the atmosphere definitely makes it feel a little more like a practice match, which we do all the time.”

However, Bouchard realizes more people are paying attention to an official match than a practice.

“I try to think of fans watching online or my family who’d wake up to watch,” she said. “I know they’re there somewhere around the world.”

Given a wild-card into the event, Bouchard, ranked 330th in the world, will next face No. 3 seed and world No. 23 Elise Mertens of Belgium in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Bouchard is projected to rise to No. 272 if she loses to Mertens, but the former world No. 5 could get back into the top 200 if she wins the tournament.

“My first thoughts are she’s a great player, she’s highly ranked for a reason,” Bouchard said. “I’m going to be the underdog for sure and I’m just going to go there and try to play my game.”

