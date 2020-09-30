 Skip to main content
Eugenie Bouchard advances to third round of French Open with win over Daria Gavrilova

The Canadian Press
Eugenie Bouchard plays a backhand during her match against Daria Gavrilova at the 2020 French Open in Paris on Sept. 30, 2020.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is heading to the third round of the French Open.

Bouchard, from Westmount, Que., beat Australia’s Daria Gavrilova 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

It will mark Bouchard’s first appearance in the third round of a Grand Slam since the world’s 168th-ranked player won two matches at the 2017 Australian Open.

A former world No. 5 after reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014, Bouchard’s ranking has tumbled in recent years. But she’s made some strides in recent months, reaching the final of an event in Istanbul before being awarded a wild-card into the French Open.

Bouchard will face world No. 54 Iga Swiatek of Poland in the third round.

Meanwhile, in women’s doubles first-round play, the fifth-seeded team of Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia beat Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan and Arina Rodionova of Australia 7-5, 6-3.

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Diane Parry of France lost 6-2, 6-4 to Nina Stojanovic of Serbia and Jill Teichmann of Switzerland.

Fernandez also has advanced to the second round in women’s singles, along with No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., on the men’s side.

