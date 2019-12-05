 Skip to main content

Tennis

Register
AdChoices

Eugenie Bouchard gets wild-card entry to ASB Classic main draw

AUCKLAND
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Eugenie Bouchard returns the ball to Anastasija Sevastova during a match on day one of the 2019 US Open on Aug. 26, 2019.

FELIPE TRUEBA/Getty Images

Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard has been given a wild-card entry into the main draw of next month’s season-opening ASB Classic.

The former world No. 5 from Westmount, Que., reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 event and won the doubles title with American Sofia Kenin.

Bouchard, 25, will enter the tournament at 214th on the WTA singles rankings after posting an 8-18 record in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

World No. 5 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., American superstar Serena Williams and rising teen star Coco Gauff are also listed as participants for the tournament, which starts with qualifying on Jan. 4.

A men’s tournament starts a week later, with world No. 15 Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., expected to play.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies