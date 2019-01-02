Eugenie Bouchard heads to quarter-finals at ASB Classic

Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard is off to the quarter-finals at the ASB Classic.
The native of Westmount, Que., downed Bibiane Schoofs of the Netherlands 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the season-opening event on Wednesday.
Ranked 87th in the world, the 24-year-old Bouchard missed a chance to win the first set with her serve, but battled back in the second and third sets to take out the 174th-ranked Schoofs.
Bouchard will face a much stiffer test in the quarter-finals as she meets No. 2 seed Julia Goerges of Germany.
The two have split a pair of three-set matches against each other, with Bouchard winning at the French Open in 2014 and Goerges prevailing last year on a hard court in Luxembourg.
Meanwhile, qualifier Bianca Andreescu, an 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., meets top seed Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in a second-round match on Thursday.
