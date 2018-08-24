 Skip to main content

Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for U.S. Open main draw

Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for U.S. Open main draw

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Canada's Eugenie Bouchard wipes her face during a match against Elise Mertens during the Rogers Cup on Aug. 7, 2018.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Eugenie Bouchard earned a spot in the women’s main draw at the U.S. Open with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jamie Loeb in the final round of the qualifying tournament on Friday.

Bouchard, from Westmount Que., dropped just seven games over three qualifying matches to clinch a sixth consecutive main draw appearance at the final Grand Slam of the season.

She was in control early against her American opponent on Friday, converting three of her four break point opportunities while scoring 31 points to Loeb’s 18.

Bouchard broke Loeb twice more in the second set while not facing any break points herself to complete the comfortable victory.

In men’s qualifying, American Donald Young beat Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

Despite the loss, Polansky can still advance to the main draw as a lucky loser after Pablo Cuevas withdrew, opening up a spot in the main draw.

If Polansky gets selected for the spot, he would complete a “lucky loser” calendar slam. He was a lucky loser at 2018’s three previous Grand Slam tournaments.

Meanwhile, Francoise Abanda of Montreal lost 6-4, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final round of qualifying on Friday.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, played in his final qualifying match later Friday.

