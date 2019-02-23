Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to first ATP final in Rio Open with win over Cuevas

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to his first ATP tournament final after defeating former champion Pablo Cuevas of Argentina 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 in the Rio Open semifinals on Saturday.
The 18-year-old from Montreal broke the 2016 champion once in each of the sets for the victory.
He faces Serbia’s Laslo Djere in Sunday’s championship match after Djere’s semifinal opponent, Aljaz Bedene of Slovakia, withdrew with a right leg injury.
Auger-Aliassime saved 5-of-7 break points and won 74 per cent of his first serve points.
He was a wild card entering the tournament and upset No. 16 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first round.
Currently ranked No. 104 in the world, Auger-Aliassime could be in the Top 50 if he wins the tournament title when the latest rankings are released Monday.
