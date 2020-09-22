 Skip to main content
Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to second round in Hamburg

HAMBURG
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime serves to Dominic Thiem during a fourth-round match at the U.S. Open on Sept. 7, 2020, in New York.

Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the second-round of the Hamburg Open clay-court tennis tournament with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old dominated the first set in a match that lasted one hour 47 minutes, giving up just four points on serve.

The world No. 21 had a tougher time in the second set, saving two break points in the 11th game before finally winning the set in a tiebreaker.

Auger-Aliassime will next face Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik, who defeated Spain’s Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday.

Auger-Aliassime has had mixed results since returning to competition after COVID-19 caused the ATP Tour to take a months-long hiatus. After making the round of 16 at the U.S. Open, Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in his first game last week in Rome.

He is seeded 20th in the men’s draw at the French Open, which starts Sunday.

