Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Sebastian Ofner of Austria, both coming off exhausting opening-round singles victories in the Japan Open Tennis Championships, went head-to-head in a battle of the fittest Tuesday night.

And the eighth-ranked Auger-Aliassime prevailed, winning 6-4, 6-1 in one hour, 34 minutes to advance to the quarterfinals where he’ll face American Marcos Giron, who upset No. 2 seed Casper Ruud (6-3, 6-4) on Tuesday.

It will be Auger-Aliassime’s first appearance in a quarterfinal since May.

Ofner, who needed nearly three hours to get past Christopher O’Connell of Australia on Sunday, squared off with Auger-Aliassime, who took just as long to eliminate Aleksandar Vukic of Australia, also on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Canadian was much sharper and more aggressive against the 27-year-old Ofner than he was against Vukic, and appeared to have way more in the tank than his competitor. In fact, Ofner appeared to have run out of gas early in the second set.

Auger-Aliassime had five aces, two double faults and won five games on return. Ofner had four aces, three double faults and committed more unforced errors.

“I enjoy playing the way I did today. And I really enjoy winning. It’s been a tough year, but I’m young, and making progress,” said Auger-Aliassime post-match. “Hopefully we keep improving here.”