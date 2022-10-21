Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a return during a match against Manuel Guinard during their ATP European Open Tennis tournament, in Antwerp, Belgium, on Oct. 20.DAVID PINTENS/AFP/Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., headline Canada’s tennis team for the Davis Cup Finals next month in Spain.

The two are joined by Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., and Montreal’s Gabriel Diallo “It’s a privilege for our team and our country to be back in the Davis Cup Finals,” said team captain Frank Dancevic. “We’re also very excited to have Denis back on the squad. We now have more depth going into the Finals and the guys are fired up to fight for our flag.”

The Finals are at Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in Malaga, Spain, Nov. 22 to 27.

The Davis Cup knock-out stage begins with eight teams competing in the quarter-finals: Canada, Italy, the United States, Germany, Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and Spain.

Canada will open the Finals versus Germany, and a victory would mean facing the winner of the U.S. and Italy in the semifinals.

Auger-Aliassime (No. 10), Shapovalov (No. 20) and Pospisil (No. 121) were part of the only Canadian team to reach the final of the Davis Cup back in 2019 in Madrid.

All three have had strong showings in recent weeks.Auger-Aliassime defeated both world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia to guarantee Canada’s men’s tennis team a spot in the quarterfinal stage of the Davis Cup Finals. He also won the second ATP title of his career last weekend, and since September has also beaten No. 7 and 21-time Slam champion Novak Djokovic and No. 15 Matteo Berrettini, who holds seven ATP titles.

Shapovalov reached the final in Seoul and semi-finals in Tokyo.

Selected for the Davis Cup team for the 27th time in his career, Pospisil is the most experienced player on the squad with his 25–24 Davis Cup record.