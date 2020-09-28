 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime drops first-round match at French Open

PARIS
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a shot against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 28, 2020.

The Associated Press

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the French Open after a first-round loss.

The No. 19 seed from Montreal lost 7-5, 6-3, 6-3 to world No. 52 Yoshihito Nishioka at the clay-court Grand Slam on Monday.

The result continued a disappointing clay-court season for the 20-year-old Canadian. Since transitioning to the clay after a run to the fourth-round at the U.S. Open, Auger-Aliassime has won just one of four matches.

Auger-Aliassime had 58 unforced errors, 24 more than Nishioka.

Nishioka is now 2-0 lifetime against Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian lost a third-set tiebreaker to Nishioka in Indian Wells, Calif., last year.

Auger-Aliassime was one of three Canadians scheduled to play on the second day of the French Open.

Toronto qualifier Steven Diez was slated to make his main-draw debut at a Grand Slam against American Mackenzie McDonald, while Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., was to face No. 31 seed Magda Linette of Poland.

No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil are scheduled to play their first-round matches on Tuesday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., won her first-round match on Monday.

