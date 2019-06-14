 Skip to main content

Tennis Felix Auger-Aliassime to meet Milos Raonic in all-Canadian semi-final at Stuttgart Open

STUTTGART, Germany
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime reacts after defeating Dustin Brown in their quarter-final match at the ATP Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, on June 14, 2019.

THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime will face Milos Raonic in an all-Canadian semi-final at the Stuttgart Open.

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 7 seed from Montreal, and Raonic, the No. 6 seed from Thornhill, Ont., both won quarter-final matchups at the ATP Tour 250 grass-court event on Friday to set up their second career meeting on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Raonic beat world No. 52 Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 6-4, while the 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime outlasted German qualifier Dustin Brown 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (2).

Raonic beat Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-4 last year on a hard-court in Indian Wells, Calif., but that was before the teenager rocketed up the rankings to a career-high No. 21 this week. Raonic is just ahead at No. 18.

The Auger-Aliassime-Brown match lasted just over two hours 28 minutes.

The 170th-ranked Brown, who is best known for beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon in 2015, upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, won 83 per cent of his points on first serve, as compared to 69 per cent for Brown.

Raonic, playing his first tournament since suffering a knee injury in March, had 12 aces and won 89 per cent of his points on first serve. Raonic was the runner-up in Stuttgart last year.

Auger-Aliassime also is returning from injury as a left abductor problem forced him to miss the French Open.

The other semi-final pits Matteo Berrettini of Italy against German Jan-Lennard Struff.

In doubles play, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., has advanced to the semis. The Canadian and partner Rohan Bopanna of India will face Australians Nick Kyrgios and Matt Reid on Saturday.

