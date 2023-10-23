Félix Auger-Aliassime headlines the Canadian roster for the upcoming Final 8 stage of the Davis Cup Finals.

Tennis Canada says the 19th-ranked Montrealer will be by joined Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., Vasek Pospisil of Vernon, B.C., Gabriel Diallo of Montreal and Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que.

Frank Dancevic of Niagara Falls, Ont., will serve as captain for the Nov. 21-26 competition in Malaga, Spain.

Canada defeated Australia in last year’s final to win the Davis Cup for the first time.

Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., won their singles matches to give Canada the victory. Shapovalov has battled knee issues this season.

Canada will begins its Final 8 stage against Finland on Nov. 21.