Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to Pedro Martinez at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament March 11 in Indian Wells, Calif.The Associated Press

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime is on to the next round of the Indian Wells Masters tournament.

He beat Spain’s Pedro Martinez 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the Round of 64 of the men’s single’s tournament on Saturday.

It was the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour.

Auger-Aliassime rallied despite being down a break in the first set.

He smashed 10 aces to Martinez’s none, but went 2 for 17 on break points.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., faced Emma Navarro of the United States and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., played American Peyton Stearns later Saturday in the women’s singles tournament.