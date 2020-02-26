 Skip to main content

Félix Auger-Aliassime knocked out of Mexican Open but Leylah Annie Fernandez advances

The Canadian Press
Leylah Annie Fernandez in action at a Fed Cup qualifier on August 5, 2019. Fernandez only needed 64 minutes to beat her eighth-seeded opponent in Acapulco.

MARK BLINCH/The Canadian Press

Canadian qualifier Leylah Annie Fernandez has reached the quarter-finals at the Mexican Open.

The 17-year-old Fernandez toppled eighth-seeded Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the round of 16 to advance.

Fernandez only needed 64 minutes to beat her eighth-seeded opponent in Acapulco.

The Laval, Que., native will face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in the next round.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime has been bounced from the round of 16 on the men’s side.

The 19-year-old from Montreal was ousted by Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-4 in 1 hour 42 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked No. 19 in the world, was the fourth seed at the ATP 500-level tournament.

Auger-Aliassime, who is still looking for his first ATP title, was coming off a runner-up finish to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in Marseille, France, over the weekend. That was the fifth ATP final appearance of his career.

