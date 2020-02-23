 Skip to main content

Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime loses to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Open 13 Provence final; Pospisil claims doubles title

MARSEILLE, France
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, right, celebrates winning the men's singles final of the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, left, in two sets, 6-3, 6-4, in Marseille, southern France, Feb. 23, 2020.

Daniel Cole/The Associated Press

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has dropped an ATP Tour final for the second week in a row.

The No. 7 seed from Montreal lost 6-3, 6-4 to No. 2 seed and defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the Open 13 Provence tennis tournament final on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime also lost in a tournament final last week in Rotterdam, Netherlands. He is now 0-5 in finals in his career.

The 21-year-old Tsitsipas how has five ATP singles titles on his resume.

Auger-Aliassime has now lost two in a row against Tsitsipas after winning his first five matches against the Greek player (two in the pro ranks, three as juniors).

Tsitsipas saved four of five break points and won 78 per cent of points when he got his first serve in, 11 per cent better than Auger-Aliassime.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil captured his seventh career ATP doubles title.

Pospsil and Nicolas Mahut of France beat No. 2 seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles final on Sunday.

