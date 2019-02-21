Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal reaches first Tour 500 quarter-finals at Rio Open

Open this photo in gallery Félix Auger-Aliassime at the Rio Open tennis tournament. Leo Correa/The Associated Press

Félix Auger-Aliassime has entered uncharted territory after an uneven start to 2019.

The 18-year-old Montreal native has reached his first ATP Tour 500 quarter-final this week at the Rio Open with a couple of impressive victories on clay.

Auger-Aliassime entered the week with a 1-3 record in tour-level matches on the year.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I came here,” he told reporters. “I hadn’t won many matches this year. I knew I was playing well from the practices. I thought I had a chance to have tournaments like this this year. I came in and believed in my game and I think it’s paying off now.”

Indeed, the 104th-ranked Auger-Aliassime is poised to crack the top 100 for the first time in his career.

Auger-Aliassime exacted revenge on Chile’s Christian Garin, who beat him last week in Argentina, with a 7-5, 6-4 win on Wednesday night.

The second-round win followed a straight-sets upset of No. 2 seed and world No. 16 Fabio Fognini of Italy in the first round.

“It’s great, it’s another good step toward my final goal,” Auger-Aliassime said. “I’m aiming for the stars. I don’t put any limits [on himself]. I think it’s just another great step in my career and my progress.”

Auger-Aliassime now gets a third crack at Spain’s Jaume Munar in the quarter-finals on Friday. Ranked 66th in the world, Munar beat Auger-Aliassime twice on clay last year.

“Probably the toughest match I’m going to have to play this week already,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He’s been playing good lately, having good results … . He already beat me two times on clay last year, so I’m expecting a tough match. But again I’m going to believe in myself because I know I have what it takes to beat a guy like this.”

The tournament appears to be wide open after each of the top four seeds lost in the first round.

Auger-Aliassime endeared himself to the crowd when he wore a Brazilian soccer shirt with “Félix” on the back after his win over Garin. Auger-Aliassime said it was a gift from a friend.

When asked about soccer afterward, Auger-Aliassime said is a fan of Brazilian stars Neymar, Thiago Silva and Dani Alves.

“It’s a joy to watch the Brazilian team,” he said. “I’m a fan of sports so whenever I can see greatness, it’s great.”

Auger-Aliassime is scheduled to stay in Brazil next week for the Brasil Open, an ATP Tour 250, clay-court event, in Sao Paulo.