Felix Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; Leylah Fernandez now carries Canada’s hopes

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Felix Auger-Aliassime returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the semifinals of the US Open tennis championships, in New York, on Sept. 10.

Seth Wenig/The Associated Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime’s dream of playing in a U.S. Open men’s final will have to wait for next year.

The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

The loss leaves Canada’s Grand Slam hopes on the shoulders of 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez, who makes her debut in the women’s final Saturday against Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime, who was seeded 12th, held his own throughout the semi-final against the powerful Medvedev, thanks to crafty play at the net and returns his opponent often sent well past the baseline.

But a string of first-serve misses and double-faults saw the Canadian relinquish several scoring opportunities, especially early in the first set, which Medvedev – who barely seemed to break a sweat throughout the match – claimed easily.

And with a 5-2 lead in the second set, Auger-Aliassime failed to capitalize on his set point opportunities, letting the Russian surge back by taking five straight games.

Auger-Aliassime became the first-ever Canadian to reach the U.S. Open men’s semi-finals earlier this week when Carlos Alcaraz of Spain retired from their quarter-final match with a leg injury.

But he clearly had his hands full with Medvedev, despite the exhortations of a New York crowd that has demonstrated its affinity for Canadian players throughout the tournament.

Fernandez, whose surprising run to the final continued Thursday with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, has attributed much of her success to the support of the U.S. fans.

Auger-Aliassime proved a favourite with the crowd Friday as well, particularly those brandishing Maple Leaf flags. “Go get ‘em, Felix,” they shouted. “C’mon, Felix. You got this.”

