Felix Auger-Aliassime parts ways with long-time coach Guillaume Marx

The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a shot during a match at the Paris Masters on Nov. 2, 2020.

FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is parting ways with longtime coach Guillaume Marx.

The 20-year-old from Montreal made the announcement Thursday on his Twitter feed.

While no reason was given for the split, Auger-Aliassime said he and Marx are ending their partnership “in the utmost integrity and respect for one another.”

Auger-Aliassime is 23-17 in 2020 and advanced to three of his six tournament finals this year. He is still looking for his first ATP title.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, said he will continue to work with coach Frederic Fontang and the rest of his team.

Earlier this week, Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the first round of the Paris Masters. During the match he needed a medical break after experiencing pain in his hip from a sudden movement.

Marx is a French former player who is now based in Canada and previously worked with Canadian veteran Milos Raonic.

