Felix Auger-Aliassime reaches Miami Open third round with straight-sets win over Herbert

Open this photo in gallery Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a backhand during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mexican Open on March 18, 2021, in Acapulco. Eloisa Sanchez de Alba/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime is heading to the third round of the Miami Open.

The No. 11 seed from Montreal beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-4, 6-4 in a second-round match at the ATP Tour 1000 event on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime, who got a first-round bye, won 81 per cent of points when he got his first serve in — well above Herbert’s 59 per cent clip.

Story continues below advertisement

Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of the Miami Open the last time it was held in 2019.

The Canadian will next face the winner of a match later Friday between American qualifier Mackenzie McDonald and No. 18 seed John Isner of the U.S. Isner beat Auger-Aliassime in the 2019 Miami semis.

On the women’s side, No. 8 seed Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., was scheduled to face Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic in a second-round match later Friday.

No. 6 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and No. 12 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., will play their second-round matches on Saturday.