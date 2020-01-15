 Skip to main content

Felix Auger-Aliassime returns to win column at Adelaide International

Adelaide, Australia
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime plays a backhand to James Duckworth of Australia during day four of the 2020 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Jan. 15, 2020 in Adelaide, Aus.

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime snapped a three-match losing streak with an 6-3, 7-6 (0) win over Australian James Duckworth in the second round of the Adelaide International on Wednesday.

The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, received a first-round bye at the ATP Tour 250 event before downing the 96th-ranked Duckworth.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 22nd in the world, advances to the quarter-finals to face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Alex Bolt of Australia.

The 19-year-old Auger-Aliassime lost his last three matches at the ATP Cup team event after opening the 2020 season with a win over world No. 487 Michail Pervolarakis of Greece.

Auger-Aliassime is the top-ranked player in the Adelaide event, which serves as a tuneup for next week’s Australian Open. Top seed Alex de Minaur of Australia was a late withdrawal.

Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for his main-draw debut at the Australian Open, the season’s first Grand Slam. The event starts Monday.

