 Skip to main content

Tennis Félix Auger-Aliassime set to face fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil at Rogers Cup

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Félix Auger-Aliassime set to face fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil at Rogers Cup

Kelsey Patterson
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Montreal’s Félix Auger-Aliassime will open his first Rogers Cup in his hometown when he faces fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in a Wimbledon rematch.

The draw for Canada’s annual ATP Tour event was held Friday.

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 22nd, will be a heavy favourite against Vancouver’s Pospisil, who returned at Wimbledon last month after being off since last October with a back injury. Pospisil, who got a wild card into the Rogers Cup, is now ranked 207th in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Top-ranked Canadian Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., who is 20th in the world, faces American Taylor Fritz in the first round.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., ranked 31st, meets Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France in the first round.

Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., who also has a wild-card entry, will face a qualifier.

Peter Polansky of Thornhill, Ont., another wild card recipient, faces world No. 19 Gael Monfils of France in the opening round.

The top eight seeds get first-round byes. Defending champ Rafael Nadal of Spain is the top seed.

Qualifying starts Saturday with the main draw set to begin on Monday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter