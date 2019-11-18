 Skip to main content

Tennis

Felix Auger-Aliassime to miss Canada’s Davis Cup opener against Italy

Madrid
The Canadian Press
Felix Auger-Aliassime hits a shot during a match against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Shanghai Masters on Oct. 9, 2019.

Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime will not play in Canada’s first match at the inaugural Davis Cup Finals today against Italy.

Tennis Canada says team captain Frank Dancevic decided to rest the Montreal teen today because he has not had much time to prepare after suffering an ankle injury last month.

Auger-Aliassime could return later this week.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil will replace Auger-Aliassime. He’ll face Fabio Fognini, Italy’s top-ranked player, in the first singles match.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked player, squares off with Matteo Berrettini in the singles match.

Pospisil and Shapovalov then team up in doubles to meet Simone Bolelli and Lorenzo Sonego.

