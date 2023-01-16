Canadian Leylah Fernandez plays a backhand return to Alize Cornet of France during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. Fernandez won 7-5, 6-2 on Jan. 17, 2023.The Associated Press

Leylah Annie Fernandez shook off some rust and early jitters before she settled down and bounced Alizé Cornet 7-5, 6-2 in first-round women’s single action at the Australian Open on Monday night.

The 20-year-old Montreal athlete trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the first set before finding her groove en route to a 55-minute, 7-5 victory over her 32-year-old rival from Nice, France.

It took less time for Fernandez to win the second set, as she appeared to get stronger during the match while her competitor stalled after a strong first set.

Fernandez had 24 service winners, one ace, no double faults and 19 unforced errors, most of them in the first half of the first set. Cornet had two aces, 26 unforced errors and six double faults.

Twenty-four-year-old Katherine Sebov of Toronto, making her Grand Slam debut, was also on the court at Melbourne Park facing 29-year-old Caroline Garcia of France, who is the 2022 WTA singles champion and No. 4-ranked player in the Australian Open.

In other action, Aryna Sabalenka maintained her unbeaten start to the year when she beat Tereza Martincova 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the second round of the Open.

The fifth-seeded Sabalenka, who won the Adelaide International title in the first week of the year, hit 29 winners to her opponent’s seven as she won her fifth consecutive match.

“It wasn’t that easy, I’m super-happy to start with the win,” said Sabalenka, who will play American Shelby Rogers in the second round. “I have to work on my mindset and stay calm and not get too upset when I make mistakes. I really believe this is the only thing missing in my game.”

Sabalenka, who has yet to win a Grand Slam singles title, hasn’t made it past the fourth round at the Australian Open in five previous visits.