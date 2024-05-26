Gabriel Diallo falls in first round of French Open after five-set battle

Open this photo in gallery: Canada's Gabriel Diallo plays a shot against Japan's Kei Nishikori during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, on May 26.Christophe Ena/The Associated Press

Canada’s Gabriel Diallo rallied but fell just short, losing 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 1-6, 7-5 to Japan’s Kei Nishikori on Sunday in first-round men’s singles action at the French Open.

The Montreal native fired 14 aces and committed six double faults in the five-round battle, and broke on eight of his 14 opportunities.

Diallo had 10 aces to just one double fault in the final three sets, as he found his way back into the match after dropping a tiebreaker in the second set.

Nishikori had one ace and two double faults, while breaking on six of his 18 chances.

Diallo was the lone Canadian to play on the first day of the major tournament.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., are set to compete on Monday, while Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., will play on the women’s side.