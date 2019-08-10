 Skip to main content

Tennis Gael Monfils to face Rafael Nadal in Rogers Cup semi after three-set win over Bautista Agut

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Gael Monfils to face Rafael Nadal in Rogers Cup semi after three-set win over Bautista Agut

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Gael Monfils of France celebrates his victory over Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during day 9 of the Rogers Cup at IGA Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The semifinals are finally set at the men’s Rogers Cup tennis tournament.

Sixteenth-seed Gael Monfils of France will face top seed Rafael Nadal in the final four after a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2) win over 10th-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on Saturday. The quarterfinal match was postponed due to lightning on Friday night then set back further by a rain delay Saturday.

Monfils capped the victory with a smart forehand winner after Bautista Agut had trouble with the Frenchman’s serve.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old Frenchman was favouring his left ankle for much of the match, and was unsure if he would be able to face Nadal in the semis.

“I showed today that I was a fighter,” Monfils said. “Now I hope (the injury) is not that bad. Honestly, I don’t know. I need to relax and see in two hours if I’ll be fine to play another match.

“The match is going to be a good one. I don’t know if my body is ready.”

Monfils, who also made the semis at the Rogers Cup in 2016 in Toronto, improved his record against Bautista Agut to 4-1. The Spaniard’s only victory against Monfils came at the third round of the Rogers Cup in Montreal two years ago, when he saved a match point in picking up a 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) win.

Nadal is 14-2 against the Monfils, including six wins straight. Monfils last beat Nadal in Doha, Qatar, seven years ago.

The other semifinal is an all-Russian matchup between sixth seed Karen Khachanov and eighth seed Daniil Medvedev.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter