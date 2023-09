Tennis Canada is promoting from within for its chief executive officer position.

Gavin Ziv, the organization’s senior vice-president and chief tournaments officer, will take on the role in the late fall.

He’ll succeed Michael Downey in the position.

Downey, who spent 15 years as Tennis Canada president and CEO, is set to retire on Dec. 31.

Ziv has spent over 25 years with Tennis Canada in a variety of roles.