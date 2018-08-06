 Skip to main content

Goerges avoids early upset at Rogers Cup with comeback win over Babos

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Julia Goerges hits a backhand against Timea Babosat the Rogers Cup tennis tournament at Stade IGA in Montreal on Aug. 6, 2018.

Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Julia Goerges of Germany has avoided an early upset at the Rogers Cup with a 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4 win over Timea Babos of Hungary on Monday.

It took the 10th-ranked Goerges nearly two-and-a-half hours to complete the three-set comeback against the unseeded 25-year-old.

Goerges, 29, had 17 aces and five double faults to Babos’ eight and one, respectively.

Goerges will face Lucie Safarova of the Czech Republic or Daria Gavrilova of Russia.

In other women’s action, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia defeated Ekaterina Makarova of Russia 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 and Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia cruised past Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia 6-1, 6-0.

