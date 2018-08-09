Greek teenager Tsitsipas upsets Djokovic to reach Rogers Cup quarter-finals

Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas upset Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 on Thursday afternoon in third-round play at the Rogers Cup.

Tsitsipas broke the ninth-seeded Serb early in the third set and held serve from there to reach his first career ATP World Tour Masters 1000 quarter-final.

Djokovic, a four-time Rogers Cup champion, faded in the decisive set against the flashy 19-year-old, who played with poise and power on a warm, breezy afternoon at Aviva Centre on the York University campus.

Tsitsipas set up match point with a scorching crosscourt winner before completing the victory in two hours 17 minutes.

Earlier, fifth-seeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov outlasted American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (1), 3-6, 7-6 (4) and fourth-seeded South African Kevin Anderson topped qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus 7-5, 6-3.

Defending Rogers Cup champion Alexander Zverev of Germany was to play Russian qualifier Daniil Medvedev in the late afternoon match.

In evening play, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled to face Robin Haase of the Netherlands, top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain was to take on Swiss wild-card entry Stan Wawrinka and eighth-seeded American John Isner was to meet Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Play continues through Sunday at the US$5.94-million tournament.