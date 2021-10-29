Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open on Friday, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour.

The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semi-final of the season.

Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit also had a smooth path into the semi-finals, beating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 for her 13th straight indoor win, following titles in Ostrava and Moscow.

The win kept the second-seeded Estonian in the race for the season-ending WTA finals next month.

Kontaveit will play Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, who edged Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Sinner extends winning run, joins Zverev in Vienna semis

VIENNA — Jannik Sinner stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets Friday by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarter-finals of the Erste Bank Open. The seventh-seeded Italian will take on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe for a place in Sunday’s final.

In the other semi-final, Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who upset seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5). Zverev defeated Félix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to improve to 23-2 since losing to the Canadian in the fourth round of Wimbledon. Tiafoe defeated Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 7-6 (6), one day after upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Van de Zandschulp stuns Rublev in St. Petersburg quarters

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp upset defending champion Andrey Rublev 6-3, 6-4 in the quarter-finals on the St. Petersburg Open on Friday. Van de Zandschulp, ranked 69th, beat the top-seeded Rublev in 1 hour 33 minutes for his 16th win from his past 19 matches at all levels.

The 26-year-old Van de Zandschulp, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals last month, will play Marin Cilic in the semi-finals. Cilic, who won the tournament in 2011, defeated third-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz will play Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in the other semi-final at the hard-court tournament. Fritz, who celebrated his 24th birthday by beating compatriot Tommy Paul on Thursday, defeated John Millman 6-4, 6-2, and Struff upset Canadian second-seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-3.