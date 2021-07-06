 Skip to main content
Tennis

Historic Wimbledon run by Ons Jabeur comes to an end at the quarter-final

Paul WaldieEurope Correspondent
London
Open this photo in gallery

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur waves to the crowd after losing the women's singles quarterfinals match to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus on day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London on July 6, 2021.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press

They waved flags, shouted cheers and held up signs to urge her on, but the cluster of Tunisian fans who jammed into Wimbledon’s Centre Court on Tuesday couldn’t help their compatriot, Ons Jabeur, score a historic victory.

Jabeur, 26, came into Tuesday’s quarter-final as the only Arab woman to make it this far at a Grand Slam, and a win would have put her in the semi-finals and among the top 20 players in the world. But she fell short, losing 4-6, 3-6 to world No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka.

Jabeur held her own in the first set and fended off four break points in the 10th game before finally succumbing and handing the Belarusian the opening frame. The players traded break points early in the second set, but Sabalenka made a final break in the eighth game and closed out the match with a strong serve.

“Honestly I think she played the match of her life,” Jabeur said afterward. “She didn’t do any mistakes.”

Hedi Ammar, a Tunisian living in London, said that despite the loss Jabeur had proven herself a national heroine. He came to the match carrying a Tunisian flag and decked out in the country’s World Cup soccer team jersey. “The fact that she achieved this level, the quarter-finals, we are very proud of her. The whole nation is behind her,” Ammar said as he left Centre Court.

He added that her exploits have given the country a badly needed respite as it battles a surge in COVID-19 cases that has swamped hospitals. “In Tunisia, the first game is football,” he said. “If there is no football, we need happiness, and sports brings happiness. So what Ons did, she brought happiness for all the nation.”

His friend, Zeineb Saadi, said Jabeur has also been an inspiration for Arab women. “And not just in Tunisia,” she said. “All across the Arab world.”

Jabeur has spoken frequently during the tournament about her status as a role model and the importance she attaches to bringing joy to Tunisians.

“We’re going through tough times in Tunisia with COVID and everything,” she said Tuesday. “Sometimes when you just change it up to sports, try to have a positive thoughts, I’m glad that I’m giving that to people there.”

Jabeur arrived in London having already achieved a number of milestones. She won her first Women’s Tennis Association title last month and climbed to 24th in the world rankings, the highest ever for an Arab woman. She’d made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open in 2020 and hoped to go one step further at Wimbledon.

She got off to an impressive start. Over four rounds she piled up victories against seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek. But the hard-hitting Sabalenka, 23, proved too much.

“I tried my best,” Jabeur said. “That’s the thing that I don’t want – I don’t feel like I have any regrets for this match.”

Her play at Wimbledon has captivated people across her homeland and brought a host of Tunisians living in London to the All England Lawn Tennis Club for the first time.

Many jumped at the opportunity to buy tickets on Monday after the government allowed Wimbledon officials to ease some COVID-19 restrictions and open up Centre Court to a full house for the quarter-finals, semis and finals of the men’s and women’s singles.

“I’ve never been to a tennis match before,” said Omar Rourou, a Tunisian student who lives in London. He spent most of Monday trying to get tickets to Jabeur’s match. “I hit refresh on my computer every five minutes for hours,” he said. He finally succeeded and managed to grab three tickets for some friends as well.

“At this time all Tunisians are tennis fans because of Ons Jabeur,” said one of Ammar’s buddies, Hedi Gharbi, a hardcore soccer fan who arrived at the court draped in the flag of his favourite Tunisian team. “For a woman to represent us at the international level in a sport like tennis, not football – we’re used to being represented in football – there’s a lot of pride,” he said.

Earlier in the week, a collection of Tunisian fans serenaded Jabeur with some popular soccer songs during her fourth-round tussle with Muguruza. After the match she stopped for hugs and selfies with the group. “She’s the biggest deal ever in the whole of the Arab world,” said Sliam Khatib, who was dressed in a T-shirt emblazoned with a giant flag of Tunisia.

When asked about the influence she’s had in her country and beyond, Jabeur said she was honoured.

“Trying to represent a whole continent for me is very important. I try to behave well and give the right example for the young generation, for people following,” she said. “Hopefully we can see more and more young kids playing tennis and parents encouraging them to be here, to be able to play. It’s very important for me. I’m not just playing for myself, but I’m playing for a whole other country.”

