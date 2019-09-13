Hong Kong women’s tennis event postponed due to protests

Open this photo in gallery Retired Chinese tennis player Li Na performs during the 'Kids Participation Day' at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open in 2018. The 2019 tournament has been postponed due to political protests. PHILIP FONG/AFP/Getty Images

Hong Kong’s premier women’s tennis event scheduled for October has been postponed due to the pro-democracy protests, organizers announced on Friday.

The city is witnessing a fourth month of sometimes violent protests sparked by a bill that would have drawn the former British colony closer to the Chinese legal system. The bill was withdrawn last week, but the protests are continuing.

The organizers said they are in active discussions with the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), the women’s tour governing body, to identify an alternate week for hosting the event.

Story continues below advertisement

“In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open. The event will no longer take place during October 5-13,” organizers said in a statement.

Former women’s top-ranked players such as Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber have participated in previous years in the event, which forms part of the WTA International series.

“The Open is the flagship event on our annual calendar and one of the most popular international sporting events in the city, attracting thousands of local fans and overseas travellers every year.

“However, after extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time,” the organizers said.