 Skip to main content

Tennis Jessica Pegula, daughter of Sabres, Bills owners, wins Citi Open

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Sabres, Bills owners, wins Citi Open

Howard Fendrich
Washington, D.C.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Jessica Pegula of the United States serves against Camila Giorgi of Italy (not pictured) in the women's singles final at William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington, D.C., on August 4, 2019.

Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jessica Pegula’s parents are used to seeing the athletes they root for come up short: Mom and Dad own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. On Sunday, their daughter was the one holding a trophy after winning her first WTA title.

Pegula, a 25-year-old American ranked 79th, picked up the biggest win of her professional tennis career by beating Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2 at the Citi Open.

“It’s been extremely gratifying. This is what you work for: to win tournaments. It sounds cliché, (but) the journey makes it all that much sweeter,” said Pegula, who recently began working with David Witt, Venus Williams’ former coach.

Story continues below advertisement

“This week, though, it felt different. This final, I felt like I was just ready,” said Pegula, who dropped to her knees on court after the final point, then celebrated with her dog, Maddie, during the trophy ceremony. “I was like: You know what? You’re going to go out there and you’re going to win.”

She had a 4-8 record and hadn’t reached the quarter-finals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington’s hard-court tournament.

Injuries to her ankle, knee and hip have slowed her progress.

“We always say she’s our first sports team – and our favourite. People often ask us which team we like better, which sport we like better, and so she’s always been our first team and our favourite team,” Pegula’s mother, Kim, said after the Bills’ practice at their training camp site in suburban Rochester, New York. “I said: She set the tone for the season now, right?’”

The Bills have made the post-season just once since 2000; the Sabres have an eight-year playoff drought.

This was Pegula’s second career tour-level final.

The 62nd-ranked Giorgi was bidding for her third title.

Story continues below advertisement

Pegula said that Witt didn’t so much make any “big changes” to her game as he gave her “a couple little things to focus on.”

“Kind of helped me realize to compete for every single point and not really take off any games, take off any points,” she said, “and just keep that same mindset the whole time.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter