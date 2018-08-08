 Skip to main content

Novak Djokovic beats Canadian Peter Polansky in Rogers Cup second round

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Four-time champion Novak Djokovic advanced to the third round of the Rogers Cup on Wednesday, defeating Canadian wild card Peter Polansky 6-3, 6-4 in a rain-delayed match on centre court.

Djokovic, coming off his fourth Wimbledon title last month, fired seven aces and never faced a break point in the one-hour, 25-minute match.

A former world No. 1, Djokovic is seeded ninth at the Toronto tournament. He last won the Rogers Cup in 2016.

It was only the second time the two veteran players had met and the first in nine years. Djokovic downed Polansky in their only other meeting — also at a Rogers Cup — in 2009.

Polansky, a 30-year-old from nearby Thornhill, Ont., reached a career-high No. 110 in June but entered the week at No. 121.

Heavy morning rain delayed the match at the York University campus in the north end of the city by about an hour, holding off the start of an exciting day that featured five matches with Canadian players, including Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on his 18th birthday.

Earlier Wednesday, tournament officials announced Argentine tennis star Juan Martin del Potro had withdrawn from the Rogers Cup with a left wrist injury.

“Sorry to my fans in Toronto, but I have to pull out of the tournament since my left wrist needs some days of rest,” del Potro said in a tweet.

Del Potro, who had a bye in the first round, was set to play Robin Haase of the Netherlands on Wednesday. Haase instead faced Russian veteran Mikhail Youzhny, who pulled out of his second-round qualifying match on Sunday.

Canadians Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov also were scheduled to play second-round matches, as was top seed Rafael Nadal of Spain.

Toronto’s Daniel Nestor — the oldest player at the tournament at 45 — and Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil were scheduled to play their first-round doubles match in the late afternoon.

Nestor is retiring following the Davis Cup in September. He will have played in 30 Rogers Cups since his first as a 16-year-old wild card in 1989.

