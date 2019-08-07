Karolina Pliskova beats Alison Riske at Rogers Cup as she attempts to get back to No. 1

Open this photo in gallery Karolina Pliskova serves to Alison Riske during a second-round match on Day 5 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on Aug. 7, 2019 in Toronto. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova continued her bid to get back to top spot with a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American qualifier Alison Riske in second-round action on Wednesday at the Rogers Cup.

The Czech native, who is now ranked third, could reclaim the No. 1 spot this week with a good run at the US$2.83 million WTA Tour Premier 5 event.

No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan needed a win later Wednesday to temporarily take over the No. 1 ranking from Ashleigh Barty of Australia, who dropped her opener on Tuesday.

The top eight seeds got first-round byes.

In other early action Wednesday, No. 16 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia advanced to the third round after Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain retired with a hip injury while trailing 7-5, 3-1. Kontaveit will face Pliskova on Thursday.

Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka of Belarus was eliminated in the second round, losing 7-5, 7-5 to Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.

Pliskova reached the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup the last time it was in Toronto in 2017 during her seven-week run as the top-ranked player in the world.

Pliskova still is looking for her first Grand Slam title, with her best result being a runner-up finish at the U.S. Open in 2016.

This year, Pliskova reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, the third round at the French Open and the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., the lone Canadian left in the women’s singles draw, faced Daria Kasatkina of Russia in a second-round match later Wednesday.

Romania’s Simona Halep, who won Wimbledon earlier this summer and the 2018 Rogers Cup last year in Montreal, and longtime American star Serena Williams were slated to play their opening matches later Wednesday.