Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins opener at Chengdu Open

Eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov struck 16 aces in the 72-minute match.

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov saved all nine break points he faced en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Chengdu Open.

The eighth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., struck 16 aces in the 72-minute match.

Shapovalov, now ranked 34th in the world, is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open. He’ll next face American qualifier Bradley Klahn on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Pospisil advanced to the second round at the U.S. Open after upsetting then-world No. 9 Karen Khachanov of Russia in five sets.

No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime opens Chengdu Open play in the second round on Thursday against Joao Sousa of Portugal.

In other action Wednesday, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Bublik had 25 aces against his American opponent and saved four of five break points to advance to the Round of 16.

