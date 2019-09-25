 Skip to main content

Tennis Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins opener at Chengdu Open

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Canadian Denis Shapovalov wins opener at Chengdu Open

CHENGDU, China
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Eighth-seeded Denis Shapovalov struck 16 aces in the 72-minute match.

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Canada’s Denis Shapovalov saved all nine break points he faced en route to a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in a first-round match on Wednesday at the Chengdu Open.

The eighth-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., struck 16 aces in the 72-minute match.

Shapovalov, now ranked 34th in the world, is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open. He’ll next face American qualifier Bradley Klahn on Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil lost 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 to Australia’s Jordan Thompson.

Pospisil advanced to the second round at the U.S. Open after upsetting then-world No. 9 Karen Khachanov of Russia in five sets.

No. 2 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime opens Chengdu Open play in the second round on Thursday against Joao Sousa of Portugal.

In other action Wednesday, Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan upset sixth-seeded Taylor Fritz 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Bublik had 25 aces against his American opponent and saved four of five break points to advance to the Round of 16.

With files from The Associated Press

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter