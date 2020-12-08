 Skip to main content

Kenin voted WTA Player of Year; Azarenka gets Comeback honour

Howard Fendrich
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Sofia Kenin, of the United States, kisses her trophy after defeating Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 1, 2020.

Lee Jin-man/The Associated Press

Sofia Kenin collected the WTA Player of the Year award on Tuesday after winning the Australian Open in January for her first Grand Slam title and finishing as the runner-up at the French Open in October.

The 22-year-old from Florida went 16-2 at the three major tournaments played in 2020 – Wimbledon was cancelled for the first time since World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic – and ended the abbreviated season with a career-best ranking of No. 4.

In other honours announced Tuesday and based on voting by international media members, Victoria Azarenka was picked as Comeback Player of the Year, Iga Swiatek was named Most Improved Player, Nadia Podoroska was the Newcomer of the Year and Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos were the Doubles Team of the Year.

Story continues below advertisement

Swiatek’s coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, earned the Coach of the Year award.

In two categories decided by a players’ vote, Marie Bouzkova was the recipient of the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, and the 10 members of the WTA Players’ Council shared the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award.

Kenin entered this year with an 11-11 career mark in Grand Slam tournaments and zero trips beyond the fourth round at any of the sport’s top four events. But she announced her arrival as an ascending star early in the season by beating No. 1-ranked Ash Barty in the semifinals and former No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza in the final at Melbourne Park.

That triumph made Kenin the youngest Australian Open champion since 2008, when Maria Sharapova was 20. It also propelled Kenin into the Top 10, making her the youngest American to debut so high in the rankings since Serena Williams did it in 2002 at 20.

Kenin went on to get to the fourth round at the U.S. Open, then the final at the pandemic-postponed French Open before losing to Swiatek for the title.

Swiatek, a 19-year-old from Poland, had never won a tour-level trophy until her magical two weeks at Roland Garros, where she didn’t drop a set. She finished the year ranked 17th.

The 23-year-old Podoroska, an Argentine, also had a breakthrough in Paris, making it all the way to the semifinals as a qualifier ranked 131st before losing to Swiatek.

Story continues below advertisement

Azarenka won her first title in more than four years, then followed that up by reaching her first Grand Slam final in seven years by getting that far at the U.S. Open, where she lost to Naomi Osaka.

Azarenka left the tour in 2016 to become a mother and her return had some rough patches, including going a calendar year without winning a match.

Mladenovic and Babos won two Grand Slam doubles titles this season, at the Australian Open and French Open.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies