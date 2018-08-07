 Skip to main content

Konta sends 11th-seed Ostapenko to another early Rogers Cup exit

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Konta sends 11th-seed Ostapenko to another early Rogers Cup exit

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Johanna Konta serves to Jelena Ostapenko during a match at the Rogers Cup on Aug. 7, 2018 in Montreal.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko was eliminated from the Rogers Cup in the first round for the third straight year after a 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2 loss to Britain’s Johanna Konta on Tuesday.

Ostapenko, the 11th seed in Montreal, committed 10 double faults in the match while struggling with her serve.

She connected on just 46 per cent of her first serves and won 57 per cent of her first service points.

Story continues below advertisement

Konta, a former world No. 4, fired eight aces while committing just three double faults.

In other early matches, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands made quick work of Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., winning 6-1, 6-2.

Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvank cruised past Russian qualifier Sofya Zhuk 6-1, 6-2 and Sorana Cirstea beat Monica Niculescu 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an all-Romanian matchup.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Montreal’s Francoise Abanda were in action later Tuesday.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.