Konta sends 11th-seed Ostapenko to another early Rogers Cup exit

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko was eliminated from the Rogers Cup in the first round for the third straight year after a 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-2 loss to Britain’s Johanna Konta on Tuesday.
Ostapenko, the 11th seed in Montreal, committed 10 double faults in the match while struggling with her serve.
She connected on just 46 per cent of her first serves and won 57 per cent of her first service points.
Konta, a former world No. 4, fired eight aces while committing just three double faults.
In other early matches, Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands made quick work of Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., winning 6-1, 6-2.
Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvank cruised past Russian qualifier Sofya Zhuk 6-1, 6-2 and Sorana Cirstea beat Monica Niculescu 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in an all-Romanian matchup.
Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., and Montreal’s Francoise Abanda were in action later Tuesday.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.