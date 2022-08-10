The draw opened up in a big way at the National Bank Open on Wednesday as the top two seeds – defending champion Daniil Medvedev and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz – lost their opening matches at IGA Stadium.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, riding high after his first ATP Tour win of the season last week in Washington, took out Medvedev 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-2 while Alcaraz dropped a 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3 decision to American Tommy Paul.

“I felt the pressure of being the second seed in this tournament and world No. 4,” Alcaraz said. “It’s the first time I’ve felt this pressure and I couldn’t handle it.”

Paul, the world No. 34, saved a match ball in the tiebreaker and converted his fifth match point in the deciding set. The second-round match, the first of the day on centre court, lasted three hours 20 minutes.

“I feel like we had flashes of really probably the highest-level tennis I’ve ever played,” Paul said.

Next up was a mouth-watering showdown between Medvedev, who won last week in Los Cabos, Mexico, and the always-entertaining Kyrgios.

Medvedev controlled the first-set tiebreaker after each player held serve for the first 12 games. Kyrgios opened with a break in the second set and kept the Russian on his toes with the occasional underhand serve.

Medvedev was handcuffed at times by the Australian’s serve-and-volley game and creativity. Kyrgios improved to 3-1 in head-to-head matches against the Russian.

“I knew he was feeling confident so I had to come out there with a game style that wasn’t going to give him too much rhythm,” Kyrgios said.

Alcaraz, who was making his Canadian debut, fell to 15-3 in Masters 1000 tournaments this season. It was the Spaniard’s first career meeting against Paul, who fought off a match ball in the tiebreaker.

Sixth-seeded Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal was scheduled to play Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in the evening. Auger-Aliassime is the only Canadian left in the 56-player singles draw.

In other early results, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Alex Molcan of Slovakia 7-6 (3), 6-3 and eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the No. 14 seed from Spain, downed American Jenson Brooksby 7-5, 6-1 and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta topped Denmark’s Holger Rune 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles play, Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Vasek Pospisil, a native of Vernon, B.C., were to open against the French duo of Benjamin Bonzi and Gael Monfils.

Calgary native Cleeve Harper and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., were to meet Italy’s Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini.

After two days of wet weather and match postponements, sunny skies and warm temperatures returned Wednesday. Play continues through Sunday at the US$6.57-million tournament.