Canadian Leyla Fernandez won her opening women’s singles match at the Miami Open on Saturday.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., dispatched Colombia’s Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-2. The two were slated to play Friday but rain and wind suspended play before the two could get on to the court.

Fernandez had no aces and four double faults while winning 70 per cent of her first serves. But she was especially effective in breaking her opponent, converting on all six chances she got in the match.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was scheduled to face fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev later Saturday night.