Canada’s Leylah Fernandez beats Svitolina to book place in U.S. Open semi-finals

Leylah Annie Fernandez returns against Elina Svitolina their U.S. Open quarter-final match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Sept. 7.

Canada’s Leylah Fernandez continued her remarkable run at the U.S. Open Tuesday, earning a spot in the semi-finals with an upset victory over Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., held on through some difficult stretches to post a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(7) win over the tournament’s No. 5 seed.

Fernandez broke Svitolina midway through the first set and won 4-of-10 break points across the two-hour-and-24-minute match.

Svitolina, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics last month, had eight aces and won 72 per cent of her first-serve points, but the Canadian remained patient and agile, dashing across the court to place shots just beyond her opponent’s reach.

Fernandez, currently ranked No. 73 in the world, also beat stars Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany’s Angelique Kerber in the fourth.

She’ll face either No. 8 seed Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic or No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the semi-finals.

Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, the No. 12 seed, is set to face Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the men’s semi-finals later on Tuesday.