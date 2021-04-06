Leylah Annie Fernandez leads Canada at Billie Jean King Cup with Andreescu and Bouchard out

Open this photo in gallery Leylah Annie Fernandez hits a return against Maria Sakkari during their Grampians Trophy match in Melbourne on Feb. 5, 2021. PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP/Getty Images

Canada won’t have two of its top three singles players for a Billie Jean King Cup playoff against host Serbia later this month.

World No. 6 Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., and No. 120 Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., are not in the lineup.

Andreescu hurt her foot in the Miami Open final last Saturday, while Bouchard hasn’t played since March 16.

World No. 72 Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., is the top-ranked player on the roster for the April 16-17 hard-court tie. The 18-year-old won her first career WTA Tour title last month in Mexico.

Fernandez is joined by Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and Toronto’s Sharon Fichman and Carol Zhao.

Serbia has one player in the top 100 of the singles rankings — No. 85 Nina Stojanovic.

The Billie Jean King Cup is the new name for the Fed Cup.

The winner of the Canada-Serbia tie will play in the qualifiers next year for a chance to reach the 2022 finals. The loser drops into a regional group.