Open this photo in gallery: Emina Bektas of the U.S. plays a forehand return to Kamilla Rakhimova of Russia during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 14, 2024.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Past U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez was among the first players to advance at the first 15-day Australian Open, which began on a Sunday for the first time.

The 32nd-seeded Fernandez beat 17-year-old Sara Bejlek 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the second round at Melbourne Park. Bejlek was making her debut in the main draw of a Grand Slam event.

“Sara is a very good young player,” said Fernandez, who was ousted in the first round last year at the U.S. Open. “I’m super-happy I was able to play some good points in important moments. It feels good.”

Novak Djokovic was set to open his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title in the night session on Rod Laver Arena. He’s on a 28-match winning streak at Melbourne Park.

The 10-time Australian Open champion’s first-round match is against Dino Prizmic, who won the junior title at last year’s French Open.

Aryna Sabalenka was scheduled to start her title defence against Ella Seidel in the last match of the day on the main show court.

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 champion, was returning to the Australian Open for the first time in four years and set to take on Magda Linette, a semifinalist last year. Fourth-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner opened play on Rod Laver Arena, playing Botic van de Zaandschulp.

Andre Agassi, who won the last of his four Australian titles in 2003, joined Evonne Goolagong Cawley to carry the trophies into the tennis complex before play began on the first of the tournament’s three Sundays.

Tournament organizers are honouring Goolagong Cawley on the 50th anniversary of the first of her four Australian Open titles in 1974. She also won Wimbledon twice and the French Open once.