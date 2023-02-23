Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American partner Bethany Mattek-Sands lost 7-5, 7-5 to Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championship on Thursday.

The Russians won 68 per cent of their first serves, compared to 58 per cent for Fernandez and Mattek-Sands.

Kudermetova and Samsonova will meet the team of Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in the semi-finals.

Fernandez was bounced from singles play Tuesday, falling 6-1, 6-1 to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland.