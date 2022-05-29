Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris on May 29.The Associated Press

Leylah Fernandez has reached the quarterfinals at the French Open for the first time in her career, while fellow Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime fell just short in his match with clay-court legend Rafael Nadal.

Fernandez, a runner-up at the 2021 U.S. Open, beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on the main court at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Montreal native had more than twice as many winners, 35, as unforced errors, 17, and continued her run of impressive returning at the tournament. She broke Anisimova six times and now has won 23 of her opponents’ service games through four matches.

The 21-year-old Auger-Aliassime, also of Montreal, dropped a tough five-set match (3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) to Nadal, who will meet the No. 1-ranked Djokovic in the men’s quarterfinals.

Sunday’s thriller was only the third five-setter Nadal ever has played at Roland Garros, where he has won 13 of his record 21 Grand Slam titles.

“Today I was able to fight through some difficult moments and just enjoy the game as much as possible,” she said. “Just to have another opportunity to play on (Court) Philippe Chatrier … was just an amazing atmosphere and a great feeling for me.”

Fernandez, the youngest player to win a WTA title in 2022, is seeded 17th at the French Open and will play Martina Trevisan of Italy on Tuesday.

The 59th-ranked Trevisan beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6 (10), 7-5 on Sunday.

“Every time I step out on the court, I still have something to prove,” said Fernandez, who was ranked only 73rd last September when she beat four-time major champion Naomi Osaka on the way to being the runner-up to Emma Raducanu at Flushing Meadows. “I still have that mindset I’m the underdog. I’m still young.”

With files from The Associated Press.