Leylah Fernandez plays a forehand against Martina Trevisan of Italy during the Women's Singles Quarter Final match on Day 10 of The 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 31, 2022, in Paris, France.Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Canadian Leylah Fernandez was defeated by Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Trevisan won the match 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

Fernandez, who was slowed by an apparent injury in the quarterfinal, entered the French Open as the 18th-ranked player in the world but was unable to get past the 59th-ranked Trevisan.

Trevisan will play the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Fernandez, a Montreal native, was the only Canadian remaining in action at the French Open. The quarterfinal appearance was the furthest the 19-year-old has made it in a Grand Slam event since she fell to Emma Raducanu in the 2021 U.S. Open Final.

It’s also the most success she’s had at Roland-Garros. Her previous best was reaching the third round in 2020.