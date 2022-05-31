Canadian Leylah Fernandez was defeated by Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
Trevisan won the match 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
Fernandez, who was slowed by an apparent injury in the quarterfinal, entered the French Open as the 18th-ranked player in the world but was unable to get past the 59th-ranked Trevisan.
Trevisan will play the winner of the all-American quarterfinal between Sloane Stephens and Coco Gauff in the semifinals.
Fernandez, a Montreal native, was the only Canadian remaining in action at the French Open. The quarterfinal appearance was the furthest the 19-year-old has made it in a Grand Slam event since she fell to Emma Raducanu in the 2021 U.S. Open Final.
It’s also the most success she’s had at Roland-Garros. Her previous best was reaching the third round in 2020.